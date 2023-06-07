Fully fitted Dublin 15 office property guiding at €14m

Having brought the Aurora Building at Ballycoolin Business Park in Dublin 15 to the market as a fully let investment for €16.5 million in February 2020, agent Cushman & Wakefield is offering it for sale once more at a reduced guide price of €14 million. On this occasion, the subject property, which comprises two interconnecting office blocks (Block A and B), extending to 11,286sq m (121,482 sq ft), comes with the benefit of full vacant possession.

Both buildings are fully fitted in plug-and-play condition and were extensively refurbished between 2013 and 2015. The property, which was occupied previously by Veritas Storage (Ireland) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritas Holdings Ltd, sits on a plot of 2.67 hectares (6.59 acres) with 311 surface car parking spaces.

The Aurora Building fronts on to the Ballycoolin Road in Blanchardstown and is situated within 2km of the M50/N2 (junction 5), which provides access to all the main routes from Dublin. The subject property is located 16km northwest of Dublin city centre. Occupiers in the immediate area include the Keppel data centre, the K2 data centre, Veritas, Guidewire, PayPal and DPD.

The property is held by way of a 999-year ground lease and is subject to a nominal ground rent. The site is zoned “High Technology” under the terms of the Fingal County Development Plan 2023–2029, offering the prospective purchaser the opportunity to pursue a number of alternative uses subject to planning permission.