Old Convent country house in Tipperary on 6.5 acres seeks €985,000

After 17 years at the helm of the Old Convent country house hideaway in Clogheen, Co Tipperary, Dermot and Christine Gannon have decided to step back from what has proven to be a hugely successful business to devote more time to their family. Having made their decision, the Gannons have instructed Fermoy-based agent Michael Daniels to find a buyer for the property. The Old Convent, which offers potential to continue in use as a boutique bed & breakfast (B&B) or guest house or for conversion into an impressive private residence, is being offered to the market at a guide price of €985,000.

The Old Convent is in an idyllic setting at the foot of the Knockmealdown mountains. It comprises a five-bay Victorian building dating from 1886. The property, which is believed to have been built on lands donated to the Sisters of Mercy by Lady Catherine Butler of Ormonde, retains numerous of its original features including detailed brick window reveals and its original slate roof. The building’s ground floor comprises a drawingroom, diningroom and restaurant while its upper floors comprise eight luxurious bedroom suites. The kitchens and a three-bedroom staff apartment are located on the lower ground floor. The property is in excellent condition throughout and extends to a total area of 743sq m (8,000sq ft).

The main building is complemented by a house yard, a farmyard with traditional stone outbuildings, landscaped gardens with a summerhouse and labyrinth, and a pony paddock in pasture. The entire property sits on 2.45 hectares (6.05 acres) of grounds in an area renowned for its natural beauty.

The Old Convent is on the edge of the village of Clogheen, and just 14km from the town of Cahir. The property is 20km from Mitchelstown; 21km from Lismore; 28km from Clonmel; 65km from Cork; and 185km from Dublin.

Further information on the Old Convent is available from the selling agent, Michael H Daniels & Co, on 087-2627488.