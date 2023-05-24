Kildare lands with full planning for 116 homes guiding at €5.25m

Agent Savills is guiding a price of €5.25 million for a 4.15-hectare (10.25-acre) residential development site in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

The subject site represents phase three of the newly developed Riverside Manor estate and comes for sale with full planning permission for the construction of 116 homes and a creche. The approved scheme (planning ref: ABP -312861-22) provides for 17 apartments consisting of three one-beds and 14 two-beds, 50 duplexes consisting of 13 one-beds, 12 two-beds and 25 three-beds, and 49 three and four-bedroom houses.

Riverside Manor is located approximately 500m from The Square at Kilcullen Bridge. The village is well served by a number of amenities including schools, pubs and restaurants.

Both the subject site and Kilcullen are well located approximately 2km from the M9 motorway, 8km from Naas and 40km from Dublin city centre. The village has good access to public transport. This includes bus route 21 to Naas, which offers further connection to the capital.

Tom Rohan of Savills’ development land division says: “This site provides an opportunity to purchase a shovel-ready site with a very attractive planning permission, which benefits from the existing infrastructure works completed in phases one and two.”