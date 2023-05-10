Mountpark secures final occupier for €300m Baldonnell logistics scheme

Industrial and logistics property development specialist Mountpark has pre-let the seventh and final unit at its Baldonnell development in Dublin 22.

Unit G, a 96,930sq ft logistics facility, is being leased to Kellihers Electrical, which is part of the multinational Rexel Group, and will trade as Rexel Ireland from the facility.

Kellihers Electrical, which has 24 branches across the State, is an electrical products wholesaler, distributing products such as cables, wiring, heating, and LED lighting. It works with brands such as Dimplex, Dyson, Philips, Robus and Schneider Electric. The company has been part of the Rexel Group, which has 26,000 employees in 21 countries, since 2006.

Mountpark Baldonnell, just off the N7 (Naas Road), is already home to a number of global brands, most notably Amazon, which occupies the largest unit at the scheme. Unit E measures 60,758sq m (654,000sq ft) and was pre-let before its construction to the online retail giant for use as its new e-fulfilment centre. The facility bears the distinction of being the largest single “build-to-suit” pre-let warehouse ever in the Irish market. Other high-profile tenants at Mountpark Baldonnel include global logistics giants DSV and DB Schenker, United Drug and Home Store + More. Rexel’s move to take unit G for Kellihers Electrical means the development and letting of the €300 million 1,386,189sq ft Baldonnell campus is now complete.

Welcoming the agreement of the final pre-letting to the Rexel Group, Brett Huxley, Mountpark Logistics development director for the UK and Ireland, said: “All seven of the units at Baldonnell have been pre-let before their practical completion, which is a testament to the quality of each facility, their sustainable credentials and exceptional external environment created at the campus.”

Ciaran Foley, chief executive of Rexel Ireland and Kellihers Electrical said: “Our investment in this distribution centre shows the commitment of the Rexel Group to our business in Ireland. It allows us to continue to lead the market in customer service through an improved delivery promise, and product availability, and to meet our ambitious sustainability goals. This distribution centre will play a key role in the future development of the Rexel business in Ireland.”

CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield acted as joint agents for Mountpark Baldonnell.