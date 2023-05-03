Commercial Property

Greystones home of Donnybrook Fair with residential rentals for €3.4m

Grattan Court generates €191,500 per annum in rental income from retail space and own-door apartments

Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 3 2023 - 05:40

Agent BDM Property is guiding a price of €3.4 million for Grattan Court, a high-profile mixed-use investment in the fast-growing coastal town of Greystones in north Wicklow.

Located at the junction of Kindlestown Road and Lower Grattan Park, the property briefly comprises a ground floor retail unit with first-floor staff accommodation occupied by Donnybrook Fair that extends to 642sq m (6,915sqft). In addition there are three large two-bedroom apartments that were fully refurbished in 2016. The apartments are own-door units and are accessed off an external communal courtyard. The apartments extend to 76–80sq m (818–861sq ft) each and feature an open-plan living and dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The wider scheme also includes 42 dedicated surface car spaces adjacent to the building.

The commercial portion of the development generates a passing rent of €130,624 per annum. When taken together with the residential element of the scheme, the investment is producing a total of €191,500 per annum. There is significant revisionary potential on both the commercial and residential elements according to the selling agent.

Grattan Court occupies a prominent position across the road from Greystones Shopping Centre. This centre is anchored by a large Tesco, a Lloyd’s pharmacy, Enso Restaurant, Greystones Dental along with a number of other retailers. The subject property is a short walk from Greystones village and is surrounded on all sides by both established and newly built residential estates.

Declan Bagnall of BDM Property said: “Grattan Court offers an excellent combination of commercial and residential space in a very prominent location in the sought-after village of Greystones with the added benefit of significant reversionary potential.”

Ronald Quinlan is Acting Property Editor of The Irish Times

