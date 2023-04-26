Two new retailers added to line-up at The Crossings in Adamstown

McCabes Pharmacy and Kerrigans Craft Butchers will join supermarkets Tesco and Aldi at The Crossings in Adamstown

McCabes Pharmacy and Kerrigans Craft Butchers are set to open new stores at The Crossings as part of the urban village development in Adamstown, west Dublin.

The two Irish-owned family businesses will join supermarkets Tesco and Aldi, which opened stores in April, as part of the €500 million residential development by Quintain, the housebuilding unit of US private-equity giant Lone Star.

Commenting on the latest openings at the scheme, Michael Hynes, Quintain Ireland’s joint managing partner, said: “Our ambition is for Adamstown to be one of the best-served urban villages in Dublin, and the presence of high-quality, family-owned and well-known businesses such as McCabes and Kerrigans will help us realise this.”

McCabes Pharmacy’s new store will be its 29th outlet nationally, while Kerrigans already has five outlets in Dublin.

The first phase of the Crossings development comprises 279 apartments, 14 retail units and four restaurants, along with a two-acre plaza for use by the community.

Quintain and its affiliates have to date built 1,000 homes at the Crossings, with more than 85 per cent of these occupied by first-time buyers, according to the developer.

In addition to the apartments at The Crossings, Quintain has a further 1,250 homes under construction or due to be started this year.