Damovo signs for new Dublin headquarter office in Sandyford

Damovo Global Services has signed for a new headquarters office at the Sandyford Business District (SBD) in south Dublin. The company, a specialist in the provision of ICT services, has agreed to occupy the penthouse office at Blackthorn Exchange on a new 10-year lease with a break option in year seven at a rent of €27 per square foot. Agent QRE Real Estate Advisers handled the letting of the office, which extends to 3,395sq ft, on behalf of the landlord, Mount Amber Investments.

Commenting on his company’s decision to locate at Blackthorn Exchange, John McCabe, executive vice-president and managing director at Damovo Global Services, said: “We are excited to be starting the next chapter in the Damovo story from such a well-served location, which places us just a stone’s throw from many of our key technology partners and customers.”

With Blackthorn Exchange now fully occupied, Mount Amber Investments will concentrate to focus on letting the remainder of the space available at its other Sandyford office scheme. QRE is offering two fully refurbished floor plates of 10,250sq ft (20,500sq ft in total) to let immediately at Corrig Court. The available floor plates have floor-to-ceiling windows, providing both mountain and sea views, while the building features a double-height, semicircular foyer.

Brian Kelly of QRE says: “We are delighted to have secured Damovo as a long-term lease in Blackthorn Exchange. The penthouse had a very short vacancy period following the exit of the previous tenant, which is a testament to the quality of the building. The long-term lease coupled with the rent achieved with Damovo all help to improve the WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term) and investment value of the property. Ideally we will have the same result in Corrig Court, where the refurbished office space is available at €26 per square foot.”