Prime Dublin 4 residential investment seeking €7.15m

86-89 Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4 comprises nine apartments distributed across three houses and one house set as a single residence. Photograph: Matteo Tuniz/MediaPro

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €7.15 million for numbers 86 to 89 Leeson Street Upper, a terrace of four Victorian properties comprising nine rental apartments and one house in the heart of Dublin 4. The portfolio has the benefit of 31 car-parking spaces.

The apartments situated in numbers 86, 87 and 88 and the house at number 89 are fully let while 25 of the parking spaces were let on a 10-year lease from January 1st, 2022. The overall portfolio is producing a total of €345,492 in rental income annually.

86-89 Leeson Street Upper is well located within a short walk of the villages of Donnybrook and Ballsbridge and Dublin city centre. In terms of recreational facilities, Herbert Park, the Aviva Stadium, the RDS and Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club are all located nearby.

There is also an excellent choice of schools and third level colleges within close proximity to the subject property including St Conleth’s College, Sandford Park, St Michael’s College, Loreto College St Stephen’s Green, UCD and Trinity College.

READ MORE

Parties seeking further information on the portfolio should contact Peter Kenny and Richard Banahan at Knight Frank on 01-6342466.