‘Super-prime’ apartments approved for landmark Donnybrook site

While the use of the word “exclusive” would seem to be essential for estate agents involved in the sale of all manner of residential properties in Dublin 4, from sprawling period piles to tiny terraces and cottages, the term is apt in relation to the apartment scheme that is set to replace Jefferson House, the 1980s Smurfit office block described by local councillors as one of the ugliest buildings in south Dublin.

Having seen its earlier application for the development of 62 apartments on the Eglinton Road site knocked back by An Bord Pleanála, Silver Bloom, the consortium headed up by Hong Kong-based businessman Fergus Lynch has secured planning permission for the construction of a bespoke scheme of 20 “very large” 2,000sq ft apartments. Designed by OMS Architects. the 12-storey development will be aimed towards the top end or “super-prime” portion of the owner-occupier market and will feature large winter gardens, roof gardens, high ceilings and flexible internal layouts customised to meet the individual requirements of its residents. OMS, who recently joined forces with Carew Kelly Architects to form CK_OMS, have designed each unit to be dual-, triple- or quadruple-aspect to maximise the sunlight and views available to every occupier.

Donnybrook is undergoing significant change at present, with several planning applications and judicial reviews relating to tall buildings currently in train. Silver Bloom’s latest plan for Jefferson House attracted relatively few negative responses from local residents despite its 12-storey height.

Five apartments at the scheme will be retained by the developers, who are now looking at the procurement of construction, having received full planning permission from Dublin City Council.