Fully let Victorian mid-terrace in Rathgar on sale for €1.3m

151 Rathgar Road is well located between the villages of Rathgar and Rathmines in Dublin 6

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Commercial is seeking offers in excess of €1.3 million for a property that houses an established creche and Montessori on Dublin’s Rathgar Road.

The subject property at 151 Rathgar Road comprises a substantial two-storey over-basement Victorian mid-terrace extending to 237sq m (2,551sq ft), and comes for sale fully let to Cranford Creche and Montessori. The investment is generating an annual rent of €72,000 on full repairing and insuring (FRI) terms. There is reversionary potential with a rent review due on the property in February 2024.

The investment is well positioned between the villages of Rathgar and Rathmines, one of Dublin’s foremost and most affluent residential locations.

Liz O’Hara and Ross Harris of Sherry FitzGerald Commercial expect prospective investors to be drawn to the investment on the basis of its sought-after location and its current and potential future income. Parties seeking further details should contact the selling agents by phoning (01) 237 6300.