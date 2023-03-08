Lioncor on course to deliver new European Parliament office in Dublin

Pictured at the topping-out ceremony for Lioncor's development of Chatham House, the new European Parliament Liaison Office in Dublin were: Barbara Nolan – head of the European Commission's representation in Ireland; Lioncor CEO John Maxwell; Leena Maria Linnus, director-general INLO European Parliament; Rainer Wieland, European Parliament vice-president; Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen – director-general of communications at the European Commission and Paul McDonnell – head of property finance at Bank of Ireland

Lioncor Developments recently hosted the “topping-out” ceremony at Chatham House, the European Parliament’s new liaison office on Chatham Street in Dublin city centre. The building is due to be completed by main contractors Flynn in the final quarter of this year, with the EU taking occupancy in early 2024.

The new House of Europe will comprise 3,065 sq m (33,000 sq ft) of office accommodation containing the Europa Experience, an interactive multi-media exhibition and gallery area, which will offer visitors a direct insight into how the European Parliament operates.

The interactive experience will include multimedia stations and a 360-degree cinema at basement level which will allow visitors to participate in a plenary session of the parliament or take part in a role-play game as a member of the European Parliament or as an EU commissioner.

All visits to the Europa Experience will be free of charge and available in all 24 official European Union languages, including Irish.

Commenting on his company’s delivery of the Chatham House development, Lioncor CEO John Maxwell said: “It has been a great honour to work with the European Parliament and commission on this new headquarter building within the heart of Dublin city centre.

“We are very proud to be delivering a brand-new sustainable building that will serve not only a headquarters for the European Parliament within Dublin, further strengthening our already strong links to Europe, but will also be a wonderful public and educational amenity for both Irish citizens and visitors to our capital.”

Apart from its development of Chatham House, Lioncor is best known as one of Ireland’s biggest housebuilders.

Established in 2018, the company’s current portfolio includes sites at Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dundrum, Cherrywood, Carlisle, Kimmage and Glass Bottle, Dublin 4, as well as sites in Limerick and Cork.

Lioncor delivers homes across all market sectors from starter homes to homes for those trading up, to social and affordable homes as well as luxury houses and apartments. Lioncor recently delivered 208 social housing units at their development Kilruddery Glen on the Southern Cross Road in Bray, Co Wicklow.