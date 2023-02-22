Fully refurbished boutique hotel in Ring of Kerry seeks €1.6m

The entrance to the Sea Lodge wedding venue in Waterville, Co Kerry.

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €1.6 million for the Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville, Co Kerry.

Located in the heart of both the Ring of Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way, the subject property briefly comprises a modern, purpose-built, full-service 12-bedroom hotel.

Refurbished to a high standard at a cost of €3 million in 2015, the hotel offers luxurious guest accommodation with impressive, uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean along with a large bar, function room, bistro and foyer. The Sea Lodge proved to be a popular venue for weddings when it traded previously.

The hotel is situated in the heart of Waterville, a village best known for its world-renowned 18-hole championship golf links, as the birthplace and home of Kerry footballing legend Mick O’Dwyer, and as the holiday destination of choice for many years of the late comedic genius, Charlie Chaplin. The Sea Lodge Hotel is located just off the N70 (Ring of Kerry Road) and is readily accessible from Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork.

Abigail Holland of Colliers’ hotel and leisure division says: “This is an exceptional opportunity for a hospitality investor to acquire a quality asset in an outstanding tourist destination with excellent trading prospects.”