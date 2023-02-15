Cpl Group signs for new headquarters in Dublin 4

One Haddington Buildings on Haddington Road, Dublin 4, has undergone a full refurbishment and now comprises grade A office space with an A3 Ber rating

The Cpl Group, has agreed a deal to relocate its offices to One Haddington Buildings on Haddington Road.

The Dublin-headquartered recruitment specialist is the first tenant at the property and will occupy a total of 16,000sq ft across the building’s ground and first floors.

Cpl Group currently employs over 14,000 people across more than 50 locations in 13 countries worldwide.

The publicly listed company acquired German IT contracting company Neusta Consulting last year, while in January 2021 it was acquired itself by Outsourcing, a Tokyo-headquartered publicly listed organisation with a network of more than 250 sister companies.

CPL provides specialist recruitment, managed services, outsourcing and strategic talent advisory services.

Commenting on her company’s decision to relocate to One Haddington Buildings, CEO of Cpl Group Lorna Conn said: “I think this office relocation comes at a pivotal time for Cpl. We have ambitious growth plans and the additional space this excellent location affords us is vital.

“The access to amenities and the proximity to the city centre make it an ideal site for our HQ for both staff and clients alike. It is also beautifully refurbished to a very high standard”.

One Haddington Buildings has been upgraded and refurbished to incorporate grade A specifications and a full range of tenant amenities which resulted in a BER A3 rating. The space has also been redesigned to incorporate a new entrance façade, a double-height reception and an enclosed atrium or so-called ‘third space’ for shared occupier use.

Emma Murphy of HWBC represented the landlord on this letting while CPL was advised by Gerry Melia of REPP.

Joint letting agents HWBC and Savills are now marketing the remaining top two floors comprising 11,800 sq ft each. The two floors are available for occupation together or on a floor-by-floor basis on new lease terms. The agents are quoting a rent of €52.00 per sq ft for the office space and €4,000 per annum per car-parking space.