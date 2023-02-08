CJK signs for new HQ at Dublin’s North City Business Park

Industrial property specialists Harvey have secured electrical and mechanical contractors CJK as tenants for Unit C2 at North City Business Park, Dublin 11. The deal was agreed with the assistance of joint agent JLL and comes more than two years after Harvey handled the sale of the subject property to pan European investor, M7 Real Estate. As part of that transaction a two-year leaseback was agreed with the previous owner just weeks into the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Unit C2 briefly comprises a modern, semidetached, high-bay unit extending to a total gross external area of 12,047sq ft. The building is in excellent condition having undergone an extensive schedule of works between agreement of the terms and CJK’s occupation. The property has a generously sized yard to the rear that is fenced and gated.

CJK have acquired the building on a long-term let as their new headquarters. The company had been tracking the unit’s availability since the initial sale. This allowed for terms to be quickly agreed with CJK once the property was available with vacant possession. Following CJK’s acquisition of the mechanical engineering company, McGrattan & Kenny, in 2021, Unit C2 will facilitate the merger of the two companies’ operations and support their planned growth under the CJK name. The company’s new headquarters will incorporate a dedicated facility for off-site construction and new state-of-the art training facilities.

Commenting on his company’s move to North City Business Park, CJK’s managing director, Vinny Bruen, said: “We’re excited to welcome the team to our new headquarters. We are investing in this new facility to enable us to drive our vision for the future. We believe that by embracing technology and taking an innovative approach, we will be able to deliver projects faster and more efficiently. The combination of state-of-the-art offices, training facilities and modular construction capability will allow us to realise our ambitious domestic and international growth plans.”

READ MORE

Kieran Casey, associate director at Harvey said: “This property represented one of the best existing units our company has handled more than the past decade; it simply ticked all the boxes. Units of this quality, in a well-managed estate, inside the M50 Motorway are beyond scarce. All parties involved were delighted with the outcome.”