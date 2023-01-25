Leeson Street Georgian sells for €2m

63 Leeson Street Lower, Dublin 2: The property comprises an end-of-terrace four-storey over-basement Georgian building extending to 302.5sq m (3,256sq ft) with a small self-contained garden to the rear.

Number 63, Leeson Street Lower, Dublin 2, has been acquired by a private Irish investor for €2 million in an off-market deal.

The property briefly comprises an end-of-terrace four-storey over-basement Georgian building extending to 302.5sq m (3,256sq ft) with a small self-contained garden to the rear. Starbucks adjoins the property to the south. The property has been refurbished over the past number of years and retains many of its original period features.

The building is let in its entirety to Recruiters who have been in occupation since 2016.

Conor Whelan and Harry Byrne of QRE Real Estate Advisers acted for the vendor while Aidan Scully of Investi acted for the purchaser. Investi operates a number of high-end serviced office locations throughout Dublin, with its nearest being on Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2.