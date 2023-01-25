Meath lands with full approval for 86 new homes guiding at €3.5m

An aerial view of the lands in Kentstown, Co Meath. The subject site has planning permission for 86 houses

Agent Knight Frank is seeking offers in excess of €3.5 million for a greenfield site with planning permission for 86 houses in Kentstown, Co Meath.

Extending across a total area of 3.59 hectares (8.87 acres), the lands come for sale with full approval from Meath County Council for the construction of a new-homes scheme to be delivered in two phases.

Phase one comprises 38 houses granted permission under planning reference 17/0888, ABP-301299-18 & 21/1159 (amendment) while phase two comprises 48 houses and a creche under planning reference 22/451. The houses comprise a mix of four two-beds, 64 three-beds and 18 four-bedroom units. In terms of their construction, the vendor has already satisfied several pre-commencement conditions relating to the phase one planning permission including archaeological investigations and excavations.

[ Rise in remote working helps drive record sales of prime country homes ]

The subject site adjoins the recently developed Kentstown Village Park which comprises a range of community sports facilities including a state-of-the-art, floodlit all-weather pitch, and tennis courts.

READ MORE

Kentstown is located in proximity to Navan, while Dublin city centre is readily accessible via the M3 and R147.

Robert Wilson and James Meagher of Knight Frank say: “The proposed scheme will be attractive to the first-time buyer market, especially with the introduction of the first-home scheme and revised macroprudential rules. We expect to see strong interest in this land given the lack of housing sites with the benefit of full planning in place being offered to the market at present.”