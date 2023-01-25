Hibernia Real Estate Group begins delivery of new headquarters for KPMG

KPMG will bring more than 3,000 of its Dublin-based workforce to its new corporate headquarters at Harcourt Square in 2026

Hibernia Real Estate Group (formerly Hibernia Reit) has commenced the “soft strip” element (removal of the internal fit out and all services) in preparation for the demolition of the former Garda Dublin regional headquarters at Harcourt Square. The demolition, which is expected to get under way by the end of February, will clear the way for the developer to deliver a new headquarter office for KPMG.

John Paul Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the project and is now established on site. Some 500 construction workers are expected to be employed on the project at its peak. The new office complex, which is scheduled for completion in February 2026, will be capable of accommodating more than 3,000 of KPMG’s Dublin-based workforce.