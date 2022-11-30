Urban Green Private secures planning for major logistics hub in Dundalk

Urban Green Private, the real estate investment firm headed by Cork businessman Tom Coughlan, has secured planning permission from Louth County Council for the development of a single warehouse of 37,289sq m (401,375sq ft) along with parking for 50 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) at Dundalk North Business Park.

The approved structure, which is speculative in nature, is set to become one of the largest logistics units to have been developed in the country over recent years. To put the size of the Dundalk unit in perspective, Amazon’s newly opened e-fulfilment centre at Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin is, at 654,000sq ft, the largest single “build-to-suit” pre-let warehouse ever constructed in the State.

Urban Green Private paid €8.9 million – or upwards of €330,000 an acre – to secure ownership of the 27-acre Dundalk site from the McWilliams Group in July of this year.

The McWilliams Group is seeking buyers for the 54 acres remaining at Dundalk North Business Park. The lands are being offered to the market by joint agents CBRE and Property Partners Laurence Gunne on a site purchase or build-to-suit basis. While planning permissions for the development range from enterprise units of 90sq m (969sq ft) to industrial and logistics units of 22,297sq m (240,000sq ft), these can be combined to cater for requirements of up to 500,000sq ft. The overall scheme has full planning permission for the development of 1.3 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space, along with a petrol filling station.