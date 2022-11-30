Leading law firm signs deal for new offices at former Bord na Móna HQ

Leading corporate law firm, BHSM LLP (formerly Baily Homan Smyth McVeigh), has agreed a deal to relocate its offices to 76 Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2. The firm will occupy the third floor at the landmark building on the basis of a lease assignment from Waystone.

BHSM’s new offices are fully fitted out and comprise over 8,000 sq ft of modern office space that includes a client reception area, several boardrooms and staff facilities. It is understood the passing rent is in the region of €50 per sq ft with a remaining lease term of approximately nine years.

Designed originally as the headquarters of Bord na Móna by the late Sam Stephenson, No 76 has hosted a number of high-profile occupiers over the years, including the former Anglo Irish Bank, the mobile phone operator O2, and Storyful. Current occupiers in the building include Sanne, Eagle Street, Elkstone and Fitbit. The building, which is described by the website Archiseek as being “unashamedly modern in what is still largely a Georgian streetscape”, was commemorated on an Irish postage stamp in the 1980s.

BHSM LLP is a full-service corporate law firm. It has operated from its current location on 6/7 Harcourt Terrace since 2012. Its key practice areas include corporate, commercial real estate, litigation and dispute resolution, insolvency and corporate restructuring, banking and finance, construction and projects, employment and private client.

READ MORE

Commenting on his firm’s decision to relocate to 76 Baggot Street Lower, Mark Homan, managing partner at BHSM LLP, said:

“Thanks to the hard work of the BHSM Team, and the ongoing and valued support of our clients, we have outgrown our current workplace and are excited to move into a larger and more modern space that matches our ambitions for growth. Our new home at 76 Baggot Street Lower will provide state-of-the-art facilities in a prime location for our people and our clients. We want to sincerely thank our clients for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to our new premises in early 2023.”

Mark Smyth of MSP Consulting acted on behalf of BHSM LLP while Gavin Maguire of Knight Frank represented Waystone.