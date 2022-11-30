Aldi and Safari Childcare to open at Cabra’s Hamilton Gardens

Agent Knight Frank is inviting proposals for the three remaining retail opportunities at Hamilton Gardens, the new residential scheme delivered by UK-headquartered property investor and developer, Royalton, in Cabra, Dublin 7.

Expressions of interest are being sought particularly for an artisan cafe, a pharmacy, and a hair/nail/beauty salon operator for the scheme. Aimed towards the upper end of the private rental sector, Hamilton Gardens comprises 485 one-, two- and three-bedroom concierge-serviced apartments with a range of on-site amenities including a gym, co-working and residents’ lounges, a cinema, and multi-use playing surface set within 10 acres of landscaped grounds.

Ross Fogarty of Knight Frank expects to see strong interest in the scheme’s final retail units having already secured Aldi for the development. The German supermarket giant will begin the fit-out of its 2,200sqm (23,681sq ft) store over the coming weeks with an anticipated opening in spring 2023.

Commenting on the agreement, Fogarty said: “There was stiff competition for the opportunity as the location was seen to be strategically attractive to operators seeking to grow market share and service this scheme and its wider environs. The anchor store also benefits from generous customer car parking which was a vital element to underpin its viability for the operator.”

Safari Childcare is also set to open at the scheme, and will occupy its 336sq m (3,617sq ft) creche unit and a dedicated outdoor play area. The creche is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2023 and Safari is taking placement enquiries.

Hamilton Gardens is well located and is bordered by Carnlough Road to the west, the Phoenix Park tunnel train line (Celbridge to Docklands route) to the east, Cabra Road to the south and Faussagh Avenue to the north. The Luas stops at Cabra and Phibsborough are nearby while Broombridge train station is within a short walk of the scheme. Dublin Bus routes in the immediate vicinity service the city centre.