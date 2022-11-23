Dublin 3 residential rental portfolio guiding €2.75m

Landlords looking for immediate rental income in a strong location will be interested in the sale of number 10 Fairview Avenue Lwr in Dublin 3. The investment, which comprises 10 residential rental units, is being offered to the market by agent Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €2.75 million.

Built in 1993, the property briefly comprises one bedsit, three one-bed and two two-bed apartments, and four two-bed duplexes. The portfolio is fully occupied and is producing total rental income of €143,016 a year, reflecting a gross yield of about 5.2 per cent. There are relatively few operational costs associated with the asset according to Peter Love, the agent handling the sale.

Fairview is located on one of the main routes into Dublin city centre. Situated just 3km north of the city, it is also within a short distance of the seaside suburbs of Clontarf, Sutton, Howth and the Malahide Road. The area is served by excellent public transport links including the Dart at Clontarf Road and several Dublin Bus routes. Fairview Park is located nearby and there is also an abundance of other amenities in proximity to the property.