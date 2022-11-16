Henley Bartra secures two new tenants for Citywest Business Campus

The Riverwalk Office Park at Citywest Business Campus has a landscaped environment that includes more than 200 specimens of plants.

Henley Bartra, the joint venture between UK investor firm Henley Investment Management and developer Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital, has secured two new lettings and a lease extension in the Riverwalk Office Park at the Citywest Business Campus in Dublin.

Digital services and consulting specialist Infosys, and Parker Hannifin, a leader in motion and control technologies, have both agreed new 10-year leases for a total of 1,096sq m (11,800sq ft) of space at the scheme.

In addition, long-standing tenants Clanwilliam Healthcare, a developer of software for healthcare professionals, has agreed to extend its lease term on the 11,000sq ft floor it currently occupies until June 2036.

The Citywest Business campus comprises a total of 34,280sq m (369,000sq ft) of modern office space, with lands capable of accommodating a further 9,300sq m (100,000sq ft). Henley Bartra acquired the portfolio comprising 11 buildings, development sites and car parks, from the scheme’s original developers, the Davy Hickey Property Group, in an off-market deal worth an estimated €100 million in 2019.

Henley Bartra is on course to secure LEED Gold accreditation for the buildings, following the implementation of a series of sustainability measures including the installation of “Living Walls” in each reception area, electric vehicle chargers across the campus, the planting of wild meadows, a bug hotel, and several rooftop beehives, which produce Riverwalk’s own branded honey twice yearly. The landscaped environment, which includes more than 200 specimens of plants, has been nurtured to enhance the environment for both workers and visitors.

The Riverwalk Workplace App, which provides technology-enabled concierge-style services, has also been developed for the occupants of Riverwalk to connect all staff and businesses.

Commenting on the agreement of the latest lettings, Barry Heeney, head of asset management at Bartra said: “These latest transactions are evidence of the market need for 5,000sq ft to 10,000sq ft options in the Dublin suburbs. We have been working hard to enhance the visitor and occupier experience at Riverwalk to strengthen its position in the suburban office market.”

Karl Byrne, divisional director at Cushman & Wakefield, who acted for Henley Bartra, added: “The ongoing success at Riverwalk is a testament to the design and concept and the continued high level of management on and off-site. We have also seen inquiry levels increase recently as employees return more regularly to the office.”

The Citywest campus has proven to be particularly popular as a location for medical and life-science companies and tech operators. Adjoining life-science occupiers include Sanofi Aventis, Pfizer, UDG Healthcare, Orpea Group, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Ire, Bausch Health Ireland, and Abbvie. Other well-known occupiers include Adobe, SAP, National Broadband Ireland, Meridian, Nestle, and Volvo.