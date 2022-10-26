Tula Mexican Grill agrees deal for premises on Upper Baggot Street

Number 20A Upper Baggot Street has been let to Tula Mexican Grill for its second location in Dublin. The ground floor was occupied previously by Insomnia Coffee who have since relocated across the road to the Lumen Building recently redeveloped by Burlington Real Estate.

The ground floor of 20A Baggot Street is an 83.6sq m (900sq ft) unit with full planning permission for a restaurant takeaway. The off-market letting was agreed at €70,000 a year for a 10-year term.

Tula Mexican Grill is one of several new entrants to choose the street, with the recent letting of the former Helga Schworer unit owned by Davy to Cool Hand Coffee Roasters.

Commenting on Tula Mexican Grill’s decision to locate on Upper Baggot Street, Declan Stone and Barry Ronan of Colliers said: “This letting underpins the rental levels achievable for landlords on restaurant premises going forward. It also shows a level of confidence from the food and beverage sector that prime locations will continue to trade.”

The occupier Tula Mexican Grill was represented by Declan Bagnall of BDM while Colliers represented the landlord.