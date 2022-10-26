Prime pitch in the heart of Donnybrook, Dublin 4 guiding at €1.5m

The property, which has 4m of frontage on to Morehampton Road, is currently vacant and has the potential for a variety of uses including retail, showrooms, offices, or a consultant’s rooms.

Bespoke retailers and providers of professional services looking to accommodate their operations in a prime commercial and residential location may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of No 93 Morehampton Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Previously the home of the Wilde Salon spa and the former headquarter premises prior to that of estate agent Sherry FitzGerald’s New Homes division, it is being offered to the market at a guide price of €1.5 million.

Located in a high-profile position in Donnybrook village, the subject property briefly comprises a three-storey mid-terrace commercial building of 315 sq m (3,391 sq ft). The property has a full-height central atrium and a landscaped courtyard, which adds natural light internally. There is also a double-height entrance area providing a light-filled space on entry to the building. The large garden to the rear provides for future development/expansion potential subject to planning permission.

Morehampton Road is a busy commercial and residential thoroughfare with a high daily volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The subject property is located almost equidistant between the junctions with Marlborough Road and Mount Eden Road. Adjoining occupiers include Donnybrook Fair, Terroirs, The Butler’s Pantry, The Grafton Barber, Nourish, Juice + Coffee and Pure Pharmacy.

