Mount Street Upper Georgian primed for office or residential use seeks €2.5m

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €2.5 million for a Georgian building primed for either office or residential use in the heart of Dublin’s political beltway.

Located within a short walk of Merrion Square and Government Buildings, No 32 Mount Street Upper comprises an own-door, end-of-terrace, four-storey over-basement property with a two-storey mews at the rear of the site, extending in its entirety to 488sq m (5,253sq ft). The main building measures 405.6sq m (4,366sq ft), and is replete with original period features including fireplaces, cornicing, and sliding sash windows. Planning permission was granted on August 27th, 2018, for the replacement of its “existing 30sq m (323sq ft) substandard, single-storey prefabricated structure at basement level”.

The rear mews meanwhile extends to 82.4sq m (887sq ft) and has full planning permission for change of use from office to dwelling house.

The property has between four and five secure car-parking spaces to the rear between the main building and mews, which can be accessed via Stephen’s Place. The property is situated within walking distance of a number of key public transport links including the Dart at Grand Canal Dock, the Luas green line at St Stephen’s Green and a range of Dublin Bus routes.

In terms of amenities, the immediate area is home to a wide selection of bars, restaurants, cafes, and convenience stores.