Ireland’s first Hoxton Hotel to open on Dublin’s Exchequer Street

The Central Hotel on Dublin's Exchequer Street is being refurbished and will reopen for business in 2024 as Ireland's first Hoxton Hotel

European private-equity giant Deutsche Finance International and London and Dublin-based property investor BCP Capital have signed an agreement with hospitality specialists Ennismore to operate Ireland’s first Hoxton Hotel. The new 129-room venue will be located on the site of the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street in Dublin city centre and will open for business in 2024.

Hoxton hotels already operate across several locations in London, along with Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Rome, Chicago, Williamsburg, Portland and Los Angeles. Further openings are planned for Brussels, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Berlin and Vienna.

Plans are progressing here meanwhile for the refurbishment and expansion of the Central Hotel and neighbouring buildings, which will restore the hotel itself and its well-known Library Bar. The award-winning Irish interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan will work on the project with Ennismore and BCP Capital. As part of the redevelopment there will be a significant increase in the footprint of the existing bar, night venue and restaurant space. The owners’ plans include what they describe as a “revitalised” Rí-Rá nightclub and Globe bar. The redevelopment is being financed with a loan from a fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management.