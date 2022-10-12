Dublin’s newest convention centre ready for launch on Ship Street

Computer-generated image of the Dublin Royal Convention Centre at Le Pole Square on Ship Street, Dublin 2: Opening in November, it will offer a main plenary room, five break-out rooms and an exhibition space.

Dublin’s latest meeting and events venue, the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, will open for business at the newly developed Le Pole Square on Ship Street in November.

Designed by Reddy Architecture & Urbanism, the centre, which is under the same ownership as the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel and Velvære Spa, comprises more than 2,700sq m (29,063sq ft) of meeting and event space over two floors and will have capacity for in excess of 1,100 delegates across its main plenary room, five break-out rooms and an exhibition space. The building will be available for private boardroom meetings, professional conferences and gala banquets.

The main Douglas Hyde suite (named after Ireland’s first president) on the ground-floor level spans almost 705sqm (7,589sq ft) and is capable of accommodating 800 delegates theatre-style or up to 550 banquet-style.

The Dublin Royal Convention Centre will also be able to accommodate overnight guests with 234 bedrooms available at the adjacent Radisson Blu Royal Hotel.