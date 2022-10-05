Paddy McKillen jnr’s Oakmount seeking €2.5m for the Lucky Duck pub

The Lucky Duck on Aungier Street, Dublin 2, has been meticulously restored to an elegant Victorian bar by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan's Oakmount.

Just one week on from placing the Stella Cinema in Rathmines on the market for €9.5 million, developer Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount are seeking a buyer for The Lucky Duck on Dublin’s Aungier Street. The property, a meticulously restored Victorian pub, is being offered for sale by agent CBRE at a guide price of €2.5 million.

While news of the proposed disposal will come as a surprise to some, the move is in keeping with the plan McKillen and Ryan had when they acquired the then dormant protected structure as a restoration project in late 2017. Having paid €831,000 to secure ownership of the former Aungier House premises, Oakmount engaged in an extensive refurbishment of the property in advance of its opening for business in late 2018.

Today, the Lucky Duck comprises a fully refurbished Victorian bar at ground-floor level, a cocktail bar and event space at first and second-floor levels, and a fully equipped catering kitchen on the third floor. Located in the heart of one of Dublin city centre’s most vibrant night-time destinations and within a short walk of St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street, the venue is both popular and profitable.

The Lucky Duck occupies a high-profile position at No 43 Aungier Street and sits directly across from the front entrance to Technological University Dublin (TUD) Aungier Street, which is poised for an extensive redevelopment.

More significantly, the pub’s premises are located just a short walk from both Camden and Wexford Street and from the former DIT campus at Kevin Street which is currently undergoing a major redevelopment by developer Shane Whelan’s Westridge Real Estate. Upon completion, the scheme which will be known as Camden Yards, will include some 580,000 sq ft of office accommodation and 299 apartments.