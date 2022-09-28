Tenant sought for prime office space overlooking Grand Canal in Dublin 4

The offices at 45 Mespil Road occupy a prime position overlooking the Grand Canal and across from the new European headquarters of LinkedIn at Wilton Park

Agent Knight Frank is seeking an occupier for the offices on the third and last remaining floor at number 45 Mespil Road in Dublin 4.

Located in a prime position overlooking the Grand Canal and directly across from LinkedIn’s new European headquarters at Wilton Park, number 45 is a newly developed standalone building comprising 4,460sq m (48,000sq ft) of grade-A office accommodation distributed across six floors. Designed by architects Burke-Kennedy Doyle, the property is serviced by three 13-person lifts and includes an extensive basement with changing rooms, lockers, 90 bicycle spaces and 14 car-parking spaces. The building also features a double-height reception area extending to 171sq m (1,850sq ft) and adaptable floor plates on all six floors.

Developed by Davy Real Estate on behalf of one of its pension funds, number 45 Mespil Road boasts a strong existing tenant line-up. The ground floor is occupied by global financial services provider JTC while the first and second floors are occupied respectively by Amryt Pharma Plc and higher education technology specialist Ellucian. The fourth floor is tenanted by US-headquartered private investment firm, Bain Capital, while the fifth and sixth floors are occupied by publicly listed housebuilder Cairn Homes.

All floors, apart from the ground floor, are understood to have been let on a minimum term-certain lease of 10 years with no break options with rents ranging from €57.50 to €60 per sq ft. In the case of the third and final floor, the letting agent is expected to secure similar terms. The prospective occupier will have the use of approximately 754sq m (8,114sq ft) of office space along with two basement car-parking spaces and 15 bicycle spaces.