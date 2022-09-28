Swords Road headquarter office offers sustainable space at €35 per sq ft

Having secured a commitment from Laya Healthcare to lease all 1,858sq m (20,000sq ft) of the office accommodation at the newly developed Corballis Hall on Dublin’s Swords Road, agent QRE Real Estate Advisers is seeking a new occupier for the property following Fingal County Council’s rejection of an application for the building to be converted into a minor injury and wellness clinic.

Having considered the proposal, the council’s planners determined that it contravened the Dublin Airport area’s high-technology zoning objective while pointing to what it described as a “proposed intensification of use” of the site. The council said that with insufficient parking in place for a medical facility, it had the potential to negatively impact on the capacity and future functioning of the R132 road.

With the building once again available to let as a headquarter office, Brian Kelly of QRE is quoting a rent of €35 per sq ft. Completed in 2020, the subject property briefly comprises 1,858sq m of modern, sustainable grade A office accommodation. The building’s floor plates are regular in shape with floor-to-ceiling glazing offering an attractive working environment, with natural light on all elevations and views from Ireland’s Eye to the Wicklow mountains.

The fourth floor has a balcony to the front and a terrace to the rear, with views of the adjacent Terminal 2 and Dublin Airport. There are 32 underground car-parking spaces coupled with secure bike-parking spaces. The building carries an A3 Ber rating, making it an attractive proposition for corporates looking to meet their environmental, social and governance goals. Corballis Hall is available in its entirety or on a floor-by-floor basis. Floorplates are available in size from 372-502sq m (4,000-5,400sq ft).

The subject property is well located within a five-minute drive of the M50 and M1 motorways, while Dublin city centre is a 15-minute drive via the Port Tunnel. The adjacent Dublin Airport campus is home to more than 200 businesses, which together employ more than 19,000 people. It has numerous restaurants and cafes.

Kelly says: “For a single occupier, this building offers unrivalled company branding opportunities. Given its excellent accessibility and competitive rent, we expect good interest from those considering new office locations outside the city centre and those that require space close to the airport.”