Dundalk lands zoned for residential development seeking €5m

An aerial view of the Mount Avenue lands in Dundalk shows their close proximity to the town's existing residential development and the M1 motorway

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €5 million for a 15.2-acre residential development site in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Located just 1.5km northwest of Dundalk town centre and within a short distance of the M1 motorway, the subject site falls under the Louth County Development Plan 2021 – 2027 with the majority zoned objective ‘A2 New Residential’ and a small element zoned objective ‘H1 Open Space’.

Dundalk has been identified as a regional growth centre town with a population of 39,004 (CSO 2016), potentially increasing to 50,000 by 2031.

The town offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and bars. Additionally, Marshes Shopping Centre, which is anchored by Dunnes Stores and boasts a number of retail amenities is also in close proximity.

READ MORE

The local area benefits from a strong employment base with Xerox Technology Park, Brewery Business Park and Dundalk Institute of Technology all located in the town. The subject site benefits from immediate access to the M1 motorway via the N53 national road, offering easy access to the M50 and the wider motorway network.

Finín O’Driscoll, who is handling the sale on behalf of Knight Frank says: “These lands represent one of the best underdeveloped sites in the town of Dundalk. Having regard for both a significant dearth and unprecedented demand for high-quality, residential zoned sites in accessible, commuter locations we expect to see strong demand.”

Interested parties can access the dataroom for the sale at www.mount-avenue.com