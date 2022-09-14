TIO secures latest occupier for North Dock office scheme

Developer TIO (Targeted Investment Opportunities) has secured its latest occupier for its North Dock office scheme in Dublin’s north docklands, with financial services company Virtu Financial committing to a long-term lease for 1,235sq m (13,300sq ft) at North Dock One. Virtu is understood to have agreed to pay a rent of about €52 per sq ft for its new offices.

The completion of the deal comes just three months after Interactive Brokers and HEAnet signed for offices at the development which bears the distinction of being the first NZEB (near zero energy) office building to be completed in Dublin. Other tenants include Gilead Sciences and Blueface, both of which have established their EMEA headquarter operations at the scheme. JLL acted on behalf of Virtu in the negotiations while Savills represented TIO.

North Dock extends to 18,766sq m (202,000sq ft) in total, distributed between North Dock One (8,826sq m/95,000sq ft) and North Dock Two (9,940sq m/107,000sq ft). In 2021, the buildings won the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland’s workplace and fit-out award while also achieving an LEED-Gold rating for sustainability. North Dock has a green roof which helps to keep it cool while also controlling surface water run-off. The development has also been certified as using 100 per cent renewable energy.

Located in Dublin’s docklands, immediately adjacent to Point Square and the 3Arena, North Dock is surrounded by a broad range of amenities including the four-star Gibson Hotel, the recently opened Beckett Locke aparthotel, student housing, the Odeon Cinema, and an increasing number of restaurants and coffee shops. The number of residential opportunities in the immediate area continues to grow, with a further 403 apartments being completed by developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate at Spencer Place and 471 apartments set to be delivered as part of Kennedy Wilson’s Coopers Cross development.