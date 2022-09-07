Mountpark to invest €47m on final two logistics units at Baldonnel scheme

Industrial and logistics property development specialists Mountpark has begun construction on the final phase of its Mountpark Baldonnel scheme. The development will provide an additional 15,754sq m (169,576sq ft) of warehouse and logistics accommodation to the Dublin market at a time when demand continues to significantly outstrip supply.

Scheduled for completion in April 2023, units F and G will extend to 6,749sq m (72,646sq ft) and 9,005sq m (96,930sq ft) respectively and will be designed to maximise operational efficiencies for their occupiers. The development of the units represents a further €47 million investment by Mountpark and brings its overall investment in Baldonnel to more than €300 million. The Dublin 22 scheme will extend to 128,781sq m (1,386,189sq ft) across seven units once units F and G are delivered.

The largest of these measures 60,758sq m (654,000sq ft) and was pre-let prior to its construction to online retail giant Amazon for use as its new e-fulfilment centre. The facility bears the distinction of being the largest single “build-to-suit” pre-let warehouse ever in the Irish market. Other high-profile tenants at Mountpark Baldonnel include German-headquartered logistics provider DB Schenker, United Drug and Home Store + More.

Commenting on the commencement of works on units F and G, Mountpark Logistics development director (UK & Ireland), Brett Huxley said: “We are very pleased to be starting construction of the last phase of our development at Mountpark Baldonnel. Units F and G will provide much-needed high-quality logistics accommodation to a market witnessing extremely low levels of supply.

The Baldonnel project has been a real success for Mountpark and for the local community and stakeholders in south Dublin, bringing significant additional employment and investment into the area.”

The Mountpark Baldonnel scheme is located on Clonlara Road, which is accessed from Barneys Lane on the N7 Naas Road between Casement Aerodrome and the N7/Baldonnell Business Park, providing easy access to the M50, N81 and N4.

CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield are joint agents for Mountpark Baldonnel.