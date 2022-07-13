Sale of McWilliams Group site clears way for major logistics hub in Dundalk

Although the recent sale of a 27-acre holding at Dundalk North Business Park is understood to have secured as much as €8.9 million — or upwards of €330,000 per acre — for the scheme’s promoters, the McWilliams Group, the development of the site looks set to attract far more attention.

An inspection of the planning files at Louth County Council shows that the as-yet unidentified purchaser of the site has applied through Cork-based consultants, Urban Green Private, for permission for the construction of a single warehouse of 37,289sq m (401,375sq ft), along with parking spaces for 50 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). The sheer scale of the structure coupled with the provision of parking for a truck fleet of that size suggests that the application relates to the delivery of a major logistics hub for a specific end user, and that it has not been lodged on a speculative basis. To put the size of the Dundalk unit in perspective, Amazon’s new e-fulfilment centre at Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin is, at 654,000sq ft, the largest single “build-to-suit” pre-let warehouse ever in the State.

The McWilliams Group is now seeking buyers for the 54 acres remaining at the scheme. The available lands are being offered to the market by joint agents CBRE and Property Partners Laurence Gunne on a site purchase or Build-to-Suit (BTS) basis. While planning permissions for the development range from enterprise units of 90sq m (969sq ft) to industrial and logistics units of 22,297sq m (240,000sq ft), these units can be combined to cater for requirements of up to 500,000sq ft. The overall scheme has full planning permission for the development of 1.3 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space, along with a petrol filling station.

The specification of completed units will be targeting a minimum of LEED silver accreditation and will comprise sealed concrete floors, LED lighting, PV panels, air-source heat pump systems, dock levellers, service yards of up to 45m deep and clear internal heights of up to 14m throughout.

In terms of infrastructure, the road network within the site is now fully constructed with street lighting and landscaping throughout. The development will feature cycle ways, walkways and green areas. All sites are fully serviced with all necessary individual connections, from sanitation to broadband. There is an ESB substation on site, with underground ducting and cables in place throughout. A new entrance, turning lanes, alignment and the regrading of the Armagh Road have recently been completed.

Dundalk North Business Park is set to become one of Ireland’s best-located logistics hubs due to its position within five-minutes’ drive of junction 18 on the M1. The scheme is situated within 2km of Dundalk town centre while Dublin and Belfast are under an hour away in either direction via motorway. There is provision within the current Louth County development plan for the extension of the R132 link road directly to the entrance of Dundalk North.