Prime offices overlooking Grand Canal at Charlemont Luas stop seek rent of €52.50 per sq ft

Joint letting agents Cushman & Wakefield are quoting a competitive rent of €52.50 per sq ft (€565 per sq m) for the fourth-floor offices at One Grand Parade in Dublin 6. The accommodation comes to the market following a complete refurbishment and extends to 5,135sq ft (477.1sq m) along with two car-parking spaces which are available for €4,000 per space per annum. The offices are available for immediate occupation.

One Grand Parade briefly comprises a modern, high-profile six-storey office block of 31,534sq ft (2,929sq m) in total and 15 basement car-parking spaces. Completed in 2009, the property fronts on to the Grand Canal and has a highly convenient location immediately adjacent to the Luas green-line stop at Charlemont. It is occupied currently by a range of tenants including Zendesk and Wrike, while the immediate area is home to a number of major corporates including Amazon, WeWork, Philip Lee, Mercer, Marsh’s and Viasat.

One Grand Parade is owned by Quadoro Doric Real Estate. The German-headquartered fund acquired the building for €26 million in 2017. The price paid provided the vendor, Credit Suisse, with a significant uplift on its original investment. The Swiss bank, for its part, had purchased One Grand Parade from Nama for €18.1 million just two years earlier.

Parties seeking further information in relation to the building’s fourth-floor office accommodation should contact Patrick Kiersey at Cushman & Wakefield or Conor Egan at Savills.