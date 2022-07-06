Site at Fingal Logistics Park seeking €6.44m

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of industrial and logistics accommodation will be interested in the sale of a self-contained 23-acre site at Fingal Logistics Park in north county Dublin. The subject site is being offered to the market by joint agents CBRE and JP & M Doyle at a guide price of €6.44 million. At a rate of €280,000 per acre, the figure being sought is competitive, with zoned land only 15 minutes closer to the M50 motorway currently changing hands at twice the price, according to the selling agents.

The subject holding has frontage on to the Ballymadun Road, next to the well-established Ashbourne Business Park, which is home to Primeline, one of Ireland’s largest logistics operators. The site is also strategically located adjacent to the new M2 interchange, which is home to the Pillo Hotel and just a kilometre from the fast-growing commuter town of Ashbourne. The site offers easy access to the M50 motorway and Dublin Port Tunnel via the M2 motorway and is only 19km from Dublin Airport and 23km from Dublin city centre.

The lands forms part of Fingal Logistics Park, an area of land zoned GE (general employment) under the current Fingal County Council Development Plan, which allows for industrial, logistics, warehousing and multiple other related uses.

Garrett McClean of CBRE and Paul Doyle of JP & M Doyle say they expect to see interest from both developers and owner occupiers given the site’s location along one of Ireland’s main logistics corridors.