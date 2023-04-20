Important Robert Watt continues in position due to ‘bigger issues’ facing health, Martin says

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has defended Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt and said it is important he continues in the position due to the “bigger issues” facing health.

Mr Martin also told the Dáil the Government “entirely accepts without reservation” the recommendations of a report into the botched secondment of former chief medical officer (CMO) Tony Holohan to a role in Trinity College.

The report, by independent director Maura Quinn, was critical of aspects of the proposed appointment, which was abandoned last year following political controversy. It was proposed to move Dr Holohan to the academic position with a research budget of €2 million a year.

The Tánaiste was responding to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Thursday, who said Mr Watt, “one of the most senior and highest paid civil servants in the State” engaged in an “arrogant two-hour dismissal” of the review before the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday.

Ms Cairns said Mr Watt rejected most of the findings of the report “despite the fact that the health minister says he accepts the findings of the report”.

She said the secretary general had engaged in a “solo run” when Dr Holohan indicated he was considering stepping down as CMO and moving to academia.

Ms Cairns said Mr Watt had committed €20 million of public money to the process without any Government approval or oversight, “completely bypassed” the Health Research Board and “misrepresented the fact” that he didn’t inform the secretary general of the Department of Taoiseach with details of the proposal.

Tenable

The Social Democrats leader asked the Tánaiste how could Mr Watt’s position be tenable and did the Government intend to take action to make him accountable.

In response, Mr Martin said there were issues around the secondment policy area and the report’s recommendations would be implemented by the Government.

When further pressed by Ms Cairns whether Mr Watt’s position was tenable, the Fianna Fáil leader said stability had been brought to the Department of Health.

“The secretary general has, in terms of the administration of the Department of Health, been effective on a whole range of fronts, that has to be acknowledged,” Mr Martin said.

“That was required, both coming out of Covid, dealing with the consultants’ contract, the Sláintecare implementation and so forth. That’s why I believe it’s important that the secretary general continues at the Department of Health on the bigger issues facing health.

“We need to now move to consistently improve, reform and implement the Government programme in relation to health and also the recommendations in terms of health itself.”

Ms Cairns also pointed to Mr Watt’s initial refusal last year to appear before the Oireachtas finance committee to discuss the matter and said the committee had to seek “compellability powers” from the House to “force Mr Watt to appear before it, which it ultimately received”.

Mr Martin said “of course” secretary generals should be accountable to the relevant Oireachtas committees “in respect of issues that come under their administration as well as their specific department”.