Anti-social behaviour in Galway should get same attention as Dublin’s O’Connell Street, Seanad hears

The senator called for a Garda substation to be established in Eyre Square.

A call has been made for antisocial behaviour in Galway city centre to get the same attention as Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

“It’s not good enough for there to be one rule for Dublin city while Galway city, the capital of the West, is neglected,” a Galway Senator has warned after crime and open drug dealing on the capital’s main street was highlighted in the media and the Taooiseach said he would consider the establishment of a taskforce.

Fianna Fáil’s Ollie Crowe said that in Eyre Square antisocial behaviour has been an ongoing problem for the past two years and never “effectively addressed or stamped out. This situation cannot be allowed to persist,” he said, adding that it had become a major issue.

He called for a Garda substation to be established in the square using an unused former tourist kiosk.

Speaking in the Seanad Mr Crowe, who grew up close to the square, said residents in the area are “in a state of fear and anxiety, especially at night”.

Businesses are already facing challenges he said “without people being reluctant to come to an area due to a growing reputation for hassle, antisocial behaviour, outdoor drinking and drug use”.

He said some of the incidents in the city centre have had “life altering consequences”, including a young woman losing her sight in one eye. This happened when a firework was thrown in her direction while she was waiting for a bus, he said.

“Less than two weeks ago, on 12 October, a further incident occurred at 8:45pm when a man was attacked,” and he remained in hospital for some days.

Mr Crowe said there had to be change. “Eyre Square is at the heart of our city. It is opposite the train and bus stations and is often the first impression visitors and tourists get of Galway.

“The city has largely been a happy and safe place to live and to visit and we cannot allow the actions of a small minority of people to alter this.”

He said there was a “quick response” when the situation in Dublin was highlighted. “A Garda liaison office that was to open there has now been changed to a full Garda station,” and pledges have been made to allocate greater Garda resources in O’Connell street.

The issue in Galway, which had become a major problem had to be prioritised he said.

“It’s not good enough for there to be one rule for Dublin city while Galway city, the capital of the West, is neglected. We need a similar response in our city.”

He believed that an unused former tourism kiosk “would be an ideal location for a Garda substation.”

Garda visibility is vital in reducing crimes, he said. “An enhanced Garda presence in Eyre Square is essential to ensure the safety of the area.”