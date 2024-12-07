‘A dedicated public representative’: Tributes paid to former Fine Gael TD Andrew Boylan

The Taoiseach has paid tribute to former Fine Gael TD Andrew Boylan, who has died aged 85.

Mr Boylan represented the Cavan-Monaghan constituency in the Dáil from 1987 until 2002, when he lost his seat. He also served as a councillor and chairman of Cavan County Council and Cavan Urban Council.

A farmer from Butlersbridge, Mr Boylan is survived by his wife Margot and children Gerard, Andrew, Matt, Fergal and Brìd.

A regular contributor to debates during his time in the Oireachtas, he spoke on national issues and those closer to his constituency, including putting a focus on the lack of a “peace dividend” for Border counties.

He once described the handling of the health service as being “like a man putting four new tyres on a car when the engine is banjaxed and needs a complete overhaul. That is what the health service needs. It is like an old car that works on a stop-and-go basis.”

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said: “Andrew was a dedicated public representative whose political career began when he was first elected to Cavan County Council in 1974.

“Known for his advocacy, he was successful in bringing proper infrastructure to his constituency, and in delivering quality roads to the region.

“He briefly held the equality and disabilities portfolio and consistently used the Order of Business to highlight disability as an issue.”

Mr Harris said he wished to extend his sympathies to the Boylan family “at this very difficult time”.

Mr Boylan’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Aidan’s Church, Butlersbridge.