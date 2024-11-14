Election 2024 live updates: Clear divisions emerge on housing as campaign marks first full week

Good morning.

We’re now a full week in to the election campaign, with just another fifteen days to go until voting day on Friday, 29th November.

This morning our front page reports that the divide between Opposition parties and Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil on the issue of a rent freeze sharpened yesterday.

There are clear divides now in housing policy with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the one side and most of the opposition on the other. A rent freeze the help-to-buy scheme appear to be the two biggest issues so far.

Sinn Féin will launch its proposals for an immigration management agency today, while members of the Green Party will discuss their climate proposals at an event in Dublin. Fianna Fáil is due to outline its policy for affordability and accessibility in healthcare.

Meanwhile, Fórsa, Ireland’s largest public service trade union, will launch the union’s General Election manifesto today.

Our reporters will bring us live updates on this and other moments from the campaign trail throughout the day.

Key Reads:

In today’s Inside Politics newsletter Pat Leahy writes on what may well become a talking point today:

Last night, in an interview with Colette Fitzpatrick on Virgin Media, Taoiseach Simon Harris announced another policy departure – if re-elected to government, he said, he would abolish the means test for the carers’ allowance.

We can expect that the details will be fleshed out by Fine Gael today, but the costs for this move will be significant. Earlier this year, officials in the Department of Social Protection estimated that the cost would be an additional €600 million per annum, based on current claim numbers. That is, in other words, before adding any new inflow of claims.

But removing the means test could cause an influx of new claims, officials believe. The Department has costed a potential inflow of the people who self-reported as carers in the census. Once the inflow is reckoned, the cost estimates rise to between €880 million and €2 billion a year, they said.