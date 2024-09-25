‘Ireland sees Palestine’: Taoiseach meets Mahmoud Abbas and pledges to advocate for the state

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he will continue to advocate at a European level for more countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

Mr Harris held a meeting with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in New York on Tuesday evening. It was their first meeting since Ireland decided to recognise the state of Palestine.

Mr Harris, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins all attended the United Nations General Assembly.

[ Lebanon death toll rises as Israel says it will continue air strikesOpens in new window ]

Speaking after meeting Mr Abbas, Mr Harris said it was “an honour” to meet Mr Abbas and that he intended to put further pressure on EU countries to also recognise Palestinian statehood.

READ MORE

“Our heart is breaking for what is happening to people in Palestine. To see so many children and civilians losing their lives, to see the destruction of so much civilian infrastructure,” he said.

“I wanted the president of Palestine to know that Ireland sees Palestine. We know what it’s like to live in a country where you have had to really work to be seen to have your right for self-determination. We know what that is like.

“There is an absolute right to a Palestinian state, a state that can live in peace and security alongside the state of Israel. I know very clearly, and the people of Ireland know very clearly, that Palestine is not Hamas. Hamas offers the people of Palestine no future.”

Mr Harris said a ceasefire and immediate cessation of violence is needed “so the killing can stop, the aid can flow, the hostages can be released and we can get to a point where we can have a political process to bring about a two state solution.”

[ Israel challenges ICC’s right to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and GallantOpens in new window ]

“That was my message to president Abbas. It was an honour to meet him in person. It is the first time I have had the opportunity to meet him since Ireland took the decision to recognise the state of Palestine,” he said,

“I will continue to advocate at a European level for more states to recognise Palestine because you cannot have a two state solution if you do not recognise the existence of two states.

“I will continue to work on behalf on behalf of the Irish people with other countries in terms of trying to get the aid to flow. I had a good meeting with the King of Jordan in relation to that today.”