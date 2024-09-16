Plans for €2.5bn apartment remediation scheme to go before Cabinet

Plans for a grant scheme of up to €2.5 billion to fix Celtic Tiger-era apartment blocks are expected to be considered by Cabinet this week.

It has been estimated that between 62,500 and 100,000 apartments or duplexes built between 1991 and 2013 may be affected by fire safety, structural safety or water ingress defects.

The overall cost of fixing the defects has been estimated at between €1.56 billion and €2.5 billion.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien opened an interim fund last December that is designed to pay for fire-safety measures to help owners of defective apartments in advance of the more comprehensive State support scheme which requires new legislation.

Some 169 applications to the Housing Agency-administered interim fund – representing around 17,000 residential units – have been validated after meeting the eligibility criteria so far. There are further steps in the application process before funds can be drawn down.

The draft heads or outline of the Apartment and Duplex Defects Remediation Bill are expected to come before Cabinet this week.

Once approved, the heads are to be referred to the Oireachtas committee on housing for pre-legislative scrutiny and possible amendments before the proposed law is again considered by Cabinet and then by TDs in the Dáil.

The timing of the general election is uncertain with much speculation centred on November, though Taoiseach Simon Harris has indicated repeatedly his intention for the Coalition to continue for a full term into early next year.

The Irish Times understands Mr O’Brien hopes the full legislation for the defective apartments grant scheme will be before the Dáil within the lifetime of the current Government.

The Coalition has previously sustained Opposition criticism for the pace of efforts to provide remediation for defective apartments.

The Department of Housing has responded to criticism in the past highlighting the complexity of the issues involved and saying sufficient time is required to ensure the scheme is “fit for purpose” and “provides value for taxpayers’ money”.

While the legislation was being developed a working group was set up to draft a code of practice for the remediation of the defects and it is hoped this will result in “speedier processes” once the full scheme is up and running.

Under plans for the scheme, the grants will cover 100 per cent of eligible remediation costs in apartments and duplexes with Owners’ Management Companies funded to carry out the works.

There will be provision made for retrospective payment of eligible costs already incurred in the fixing of relevant defects.

The scheme will not apply to units or common areas wholly owned by a developer involved in constructing the building nor will it cover wear and tear deficiencies or those related to a lack of maintenance.