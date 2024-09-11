Fine Gael shifts to backing public childcare model as Harris dampens November election speculation

Taoiseach Simon Harris (centre) at the Fine Gael Party think-in in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Fine Gael has announced a major policy shift on childcare, saying it wants a move away from the private sector to an affordable “public early learning and childcare model”.

In his opening address at a two-day party meeting in Tullamore, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris signalled that he wanted the State’s childcare system to be financed from the public purse.

“I want us to develop a childcare system that works for every parent.

“I don’t believe this vision will ever be achieved if we simply leave it to the market, frankly the stakes are far too high, and parents want certainty.

“So now I want Fine Gael to make that shift and do what is in the best interests of children and their families, by moving to an affordable, high quality, public early learning and childcare model,” he said.

Mr Harris said he was proud of what the Government had achieved in reducing childcare costs since 2020.

“The evidence is clear: Investing heavily in high quality early childcare and early childhood education reaps great rewards in later life.

“It also reduces educational inequalities, particularly for those who may be experiencing disadvantage, and it enables women to fulfil their ambitions.”

He said that he wanted Fine Gael to be more ambitious in achieving this goal. He said parents of young children spoke to him about cost but also about the difficulty in accessing places. He also suggested that childcare facilities could be developed as part of each new school building.

In his speech to party’s Oireachtas members and Dáil candidates, the Taoiseach also presented Fine Gael as a party which would be strong on law and order and also on immigration as it faced into a general election.

He signalled there would be “further changes” to supports available to those seeking asylum in this country, in the coming weeks. That was received as a reduction in supports.

However, senior figures in Fine Gael seemed unaware about the detail of those changes in supports.

In a subsequent interview with the media, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that she was not aware of any specific change that had been decided upon and suggested the Taoiseach might have been referring to changes that had already been made.

When pressed on the matter, Ms McEntee said Mr Harris was talking about changes that may be made, or should be made.

“That still has to be worked through. As a party we should be in a position to talk about what we want next and to engage with our colleagues on what should happen next,” she aid.

Mr Harris also said Fine Gael would “open more prison spaces, hire more judges and reform our sentencing laws to send a message that crime never pays”.

Talking to reporters, Mr Harris also dampened speculation about a November election. He insisted he had given a commitment to the leaders of the other Coalition parties the Government would last its full term. However, he would not be drawn as to the date of the election, when asked.

Addressing the question of redress for survivors of sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders, he said he would encourage organisations that consider themselves to be Christian to act to the values of Christianity, in paying their share of redress.