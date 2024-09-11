Apple tax: Taoiseach suggests funds could go towards infrastructure and housing

Some of the State’s €13 billion windfall from the Apple tax case could be targeted towards infrastructure and housing, the Taoiseach has suggested.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Tuesday that the computing giant must pay €13 billion to Ireland.

Simon Harris said the Government needed to hold a discussion on the most appropriate way to use the windfall and said that there would be scope to use it “in the interests of the Irish people now and into the future”.

Speaking during a two-day Fine Gael parliamentary meeting in Tullamore, Mr Harris said the judgement this week had drawn a line under the court proceedings and there was now finality to the decision.

He also gave the first indication of the Government’s thinking as to where some of the money might be targeted.

“I think there are clear areas where it would merit consideration around infrastructure, housing, and other areas where there are constraints,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s useful for everybody to make lots of different suggestions. I think what is most useful is that Government, in due course, calmly considers the matter of the most appropriate use of these resources in the interest of the Irish people, our country and our economy. And I’m sure there’ll be many projects, many areas that will fit that bill”

He said that it would take some time for the funds to be transferred to the Exchequer. Once this happens, the Government would have options but the money would not be used on any recurrent spending, he added.

“It can’t be spent on day-to-day stuff because it is once-off in nature.”

Earlier, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said the Apple funds should be invested in infrastructure such as housing.

“The Government, in a very considered way, will discuss and decide how that money would be spent, obviously, because it’s a one off tax receipt. I think my own view is it should be invested and it would be invested in infrastructure, housing,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The Government would reflect on the issue, he said. Investment in the Climate Fund would also be examined, but discussions would be held with Government colleagues before a pathway forward was decided

On RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, the Minister said that the focus for the Government at present was Budget preparation, but the Apple judgment had been accepted.

“I think to be fair, most people understand the Government would prefer to assess the decision, and we will as a collective decide how best that money can be invested and should be invested. We’re investing significantly in housing already,” he said.

“Certainly I think from my own perspective, it would make absolute sense that with the additional windfall that in the future we would look at how we would invest that in infrastructure, including in housing as well.

“We’re investing this year the highest amount that we’ve ever done as a state in housing. And thankfully we’re seeing a significant increase in the outcomes in housing across all of those points. Significant challenges still remain. And I’m acutely aware of that.”

