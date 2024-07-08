Roderic O’Gorman elected new leader of the Green Party

Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman has been elected as the new leader of the Green Party after winning the support of a narrow majority of the members over rival Pippa Hackett.

Mr O’Gorman won by 984 votes to 912.

He becomes the fourth leader in the party’s history and succeeds Minister for Climate Change and Transport Eamon Ryan who announced last month he was standing down from the role.

Mr O’Gorman, a former chairman of the party, has been a TD for Dublin West since 2020 after being first elected as a county councillor in 2014.

He based his campaign on widening the appeal of the party beyond traditional Green values and placing more emphasis on policies around social justice and equality, without moving from the party’s core environmental principles.

Ms Hackett was first elected to Offaly County Council in 2019 and was elected to the Seanad in 2020, after an unsuccessful bid for a Dáil seat.

Members of the party had been voting online since last Thursday until the poll closed at 6pm on Sunday. A total of 1,896 votes were cast.