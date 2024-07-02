Number of historical sex offence charges facing Jeffrey Donaldson rises from 11 to 18

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will face an increased number of historical sex offence charges when he appears in court on Wednesday.

A preliminary inquiry into the charges faced by the 61-year-old and his wife Eleanor Donaldson (58), both with an address in Dromore, Co Down, is due to take place at Newry Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Donaldson and Mrs Donaldson are expected to appear in person for the hearing, which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to send the case forward to the Crown Court for trial.

He previously faced 11 charges of rape, gross indecency with or towards a child, and nine counts of indecent assault on a female on dates between 1985 and 2006. The evidence file has since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), as is common practice, and the number of charges has increased to 18.

The former Lagan Valley MP is now charged with one count of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 of indecent assault. After a previous court hearing Mr Donaldson’s solicitor, John McBurney, said his client would be contesting the charges.

Mrs Donaldson will face five rather than four charges. She was originally charged with aiding and abetting rape and aiding and abetting indecent assault and two counts of cruelty to a person aged under 16 years on dates between 1985 and 2004.