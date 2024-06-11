European elections: Celebrity candidates put on a decent show

It’s often said that politics is the one job where it is commonly assumed that someone with no experience can do it better than someone who has worked at it for years.

Parties are always on the lookout for well-known personalities who can catch the imagination of voters by dazzling with their celebrity; experience not required. They are especially sought-after for the European elections when vast constituencies and a media-driven campaign give a sort of presidential feel to the contest, and where name recognition gives a candidate an immediate edge. Also, established politicians love hobnobbing with celebrities, basking in the glow of the reflected limelight.

The history of celebrity candidates in Ireland is a mixed one; for every Jack Lynch, there is a George Lee. The fate of the latest crop of celebrity candidates is still being decided in the slow-moving counts in the three European Parliament constituencies; but it looks like a decent showing.

Nina Carberry – a jockey-turned-television star – and her running mate Maria Walsh – a former Rose of Tralee – have split a large vote evenly in the vast Midlands-North West constituency, one of the country’s three European Parliament constituencies. On current trends, both are in good shape. We are as yet several counts away from the business end of things at the Castlebar count centre, so while nothing is certain, Fine Gael is justifiably optimistic that it will gain a seat with its latest celebrity.

European election candidate Ciaran Mullooly. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon

The former RTÉ midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly probably qualifies as a celebrity, at least in the midlands. He is certainly well-known, and as the candidate of the new Independent Ireland party, he is riding the wave of support for independents that has been one of the standout features of these elections. After the fifth count, he was in fifth position; his fate depends on his ability to attract transfers, but he is well-placed.

If they do take seats, Carberry and Mullooly will have won not just because of their name and face recognition, but because they were able to connect with voters. Not all celebrities can. Peter Casey, who came to prominence on the television show Dragon’s Den, has already conceded, after polling just 21,000 votes.

Down south, the former RTÉ television presenter and 1994 Eurovision Song Contest co-host Cynthia Ní Mhurchú will be in the mix for the last seat, having fought a barnstorming campaign. By all accounts, Ni Mhurchu’s fame, such as it is, was flogged for all it was worth on the campaign trail. She did a lot better than expected, winning nearly 56,000 votes; a seat is likely, though not certain.

In Dublin, the nearest thing to a celebrity candidate is Niall Boylan, who is not exactly a household name but familiar to listeners of late-night local radio with a taste for outraged phone-ins. Boylan ran for Independent Ireland but his signature issue has probably been concerns about migration – he’s not a candidate of the far-right, but he is prepared to flirt a bit with themes beloved of the “Ireland for the Irish” crowd. He has performed well on the campaign trail, striking an easy rapport with voters.

Boylan performed well, winning more than 30,000 first preferences, and has stayed in the game until the shake-up. But it looks like he may get marooned among left-wing candidates whose eliminations will not help him. If that happens, his transfers will have a heavy bearing on the ultimate outcome.

Once the dust has settled and the results are clear, the next business for all the parties will be to finalise their slate of candidates in advance of the general election. The lure of the celebrity candidate will doubtless remain potent.