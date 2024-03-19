Fine Gael’s Ciarán Cannon to quit as TD, cites ‘toxicity in politics’ as factor

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon is to stand down at the next election. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon has announced he will retire from politics at the next general election and cited “a toxicity in politics” as a factor in his decision.

Mr Cannon becomes the 10th Fine Gael TD to announce he will quit politics at the next election, leaving party managers with a headache as they seek replacements for established vote-getters in several constituencies, with a general election in less than a year’s time.

Mr Cannon, who has served as a junior minister in two departments in a Dáil career that began in 2011, was previously a senator and the last leader of the Progressive Democrats after that party suffered a mauling at the 2007 general election.

He joined Fine Gael and was elected to the Dáil for the Galway East constituency in 2011, retaining the seat in the two general elections since.

He was a minister of state in the Department of Education and later at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Announcing his decision this morning, Mr Cannon said: “After 20 years in any role, I think you begin to reach a point where you’ve given all you can give. I have a deep respect for the people who elected me again and again, and I’m either all in on their behalf, or I’m not.”

Mr Cannon also used his resignation statement to point to the increasingly hostile public attitude to politicians and said this was a factor in his decision to leave.

“It would be remiss of me not to comment on the difference between being a politician now and 20 years ago,” he said. “That’s also been a factor in my decision to leave. There’s a coarseness, a toxicity in politics now that was barely palpable 20 years ago.

“None of us asks to be put on a pedestal, or to be treated any differently. We just ask to be treated with the same civility and respect as anyone else doing their job,” he said.

“Yes, politicians are subject to public scrutiny, and rightly so, but what we are experiencing right now goes far beyond that and can be deeply damaging to our wellbeing. At times it feels like it’s open season on you and your family. That’s not acceptable, nor indeed sustainable, if we want to have good people choosing politics as a career.”

Paying tribute, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Mr Cannon “is a gentleman who will be missed by all who know him or who work with him in the Dáil. I wish him the very best in his life after politics”.

“I particularly want to thank Ciarán for the role he played in helping Ireland to secure election to the UN Security Council. I have always admired the way, as a TD in a rural constituency, that he promoted climate action, environmental protection and biodiversity even when not always popular,” Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Cannon becomes the 10th Fine Gael TD to announce he will not be standing for re-election. TDs John Paul Phelan, Michael Creed, Richard Bruton, Brendan Griffin, Joe McHugh, Fergus O’Dowd, David Stanton, Richard Bruton and Paul Kehoe have all made similar announcements.

MEPs Frances Fitzgerald and Deirdre Clune have also said they will not seek re-election.