Hamas and Israel should have no part in governing Gaza after conflict, Varadkar says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was speaking in Washington DC on the eve of the shamrock ceremony. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Hamas should not form any part of the entity that governs Gaza after the conflict comes to an end but believes the territory should be handed back over to Palestinian civilian control.

During his visit to the US this week, Mr Varadkar said that the proposals put forward by Israel for the “day after” the conflict were unacceptable.

Asked this weekend what his own solution would be, the Taoiseach said the most urgent thing was the need for a ceasefire to allow food, medicine and humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

“Once that happens, we would hope it becomes possible to build a more permanent ceasefire,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I think everyone agrees that Hamas can’t be part of the governing of any Palestinian territory given what’s happened on October 7th.”

He also said that Israel should have no part or control of the territory. “We don’t believe that it should be reoccupied by Israel,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We certainly don’t believe it should be resettled by Israel.

“We believe it should be handed back over to Palestinian civilian control. Unlike was the case in 2005, it shouldn’t be blockaded by Israel.

“Even though Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2007, they retained effective control of the airspace, of the sea around Gaza. That shouldn’t be the case afterwards.”

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was one of a group of countries that would be keen, once Palestinian control of Gaza is re-established, to work towards recognition of a Palestinian State.

The Taoiseach was speaking in Washington DC on the eve of the shamrock ceremony in the White House on Sunday. Mr Varadkar will have brunch in the White House with US president Joe Biden and will later in the afternoon lead a groups of Irish dignitaries who will be present in the East Wing of the White House for the annual shamrock ceremony.