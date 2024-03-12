Government politicians admit to voting No in referendums

Lisa Chambers (centre) said she did not tell Tánaiste Micheál Martin of her position ahead of the vote. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Several Government politicians, including politicians who canvassed for a Yes vote in last weekend’s referendums, have admitted that they voted No instead.

Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers said she voted No to the family amendment and No to the care amendment. She said she previously canvassed for a Yes vote because she was initially supportive of the proposal to expand the definition of family, but later changed her mind.

Ms Chambers said she was uncomfortable that the word “mother” was being taken out of the Constitution.

“It didn’t sit right with me, my gut told me that it wasn’t the right move.”

On RTÉ's Drivetime programme, she also said that she did not tell Tánaiste Micheál Martin of her position in advance of the vote.

On social media site Instagram, she said the care proposals “didn’t feel progressive to me despite the good intentions”.

Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth also said that she canvassed for a Yes vote, and voted against the care amendment.

“I voted Yes on one and No on the other. I voted No on care. I was listening to some of my colleagues within the Oireachtas who have very personal reasons,” she said, referring to Senator Tom Clonan who “speaks very passionately on the topic of disabilities at all times”.

“I listened to the debate and I felt that people who are much more involved in disability NGOs and parents of children with disabilities and those who are carers felt that the wording wasn’t strong enough and didn’t represent what they wanted in our Constitution and for that reason, I voted No,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

She said “I listened to the experts” and “I think everyone should respect everyone’s ability to vote in whatever choice they make”.

Asked about Senator Lisa Chambers’ statements she had voted No in the referendums, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would question why people would announce they were on the winning side only after they had realised they had won. In what was received as a put-down of the Fianna Fáil Senator, he said he was not sure of what the wisdom of that was.

He indicated that any time he had asked people to vote Yes, he had voted Yes.

“I think that’s the way the vast majority of politicians operate. I fully respect that people will do their own thing in the ballot paper or this in the privacy of the ballot box from time to time, but I don’t see what’s to be gained by saying that you’re on the winning side [after the event],” he said.

He said the referendums were lost because those who supported it failed to explain to people what would actually change in their lives and in the lives of their family and friends.

“That is, crucially, why people voted against. I don’t think for a second it was a vote against gender equality or against carers or disability,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon said he spoke at length with people who contacted him about the referendums but he didn’t knock on doors.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness also voted No in both referendums and he had indicated that he would do so before Friday’s vote.

A range of other TDs told The Irish Times that they voted Yes on the two questions of potentially expanding the definition of family and putting a new article into the Constitution recognising care within families.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe said he was part of a cross-party WhatsApp group which included the National Women’s Council and other elected representatives in the area. He said he dropped leaflets, canvassed with the Yes campaign campaign and canvassed with party leader Micheál Martin. He said he voted Yes on the two proposals.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said she canvassed three or four times every week in the lead-up to polling day. She confirmed she voted Yes on both proposals.

Other TDs who confirmed that they voted Yes include Fianna Fáil’s Christopher O’Sullivan, Barry Cowen, Cathal Crowe and John Lahart. Fine Gael’s Charlie Flanagan also said he voted Yes.